A Kansas man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on a charge that he pulled a knife on a couple during an altercation in the parking lot of the Jasper County Courts Building in Joplin.
Robby D. McCumber, 55, of Galena, Kansas, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. McCumber's initial appearance in a trial division of the court was set for July 15.
The defendant is accused of pulling a knife on Kaleb Adams and Tiffani Taylor on Feb. 18 outside the courts building at 601 S. Pearl Ave.
McCumber purportedly became upset with them when his vehicle almost collided with theirs in the parking lot. He got out of his vehicle and ran at them as they were walking toward the entrance to the building.
As the defendant caught up with them, he pulled out a folding knife, flipped it open and threatened the couple with a beating, according to the affidavit. An attorney, who happened to witness the incident as he was leaving the lot, got out of his vehicle and detained McCumber at gunpoint until a deputy emerged from the courts building and arrested McCumber.
