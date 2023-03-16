A McDonald County man accused of assaulting his girlfriend twice on separate days in February in Joplin waived preliminary hearings on those cases Thursday and was ordered to stand trial.
Aaron B. Fichtner, 35, of rural Anderson, waived the hearings in Jasper County Circuit Court in cases involving counts of second-degree domestic assault, third-degree domestic assault and misdemeanor property damage.
Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance on both cases in a trial division for March 28.
On Feb. 7, Fichtner got into an argument with his girlfriend at her apartment during which he choked her and punched her in the face. On Feb. 19, he purportedly hit her, pulled her hair and broke the screen on her television by throwing his cellphone at it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.