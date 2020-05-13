The Jasper County prosecutor's office has dismissed kidnapping and assault charges that a Joplin man was facing in light of his recent death.
David J. McGirt, 48, died recently of a sudden medical issue while in custody at the Jasper County Jail.
McGirt had been awaiting trial on two counts of first-degree assault and single counts of first-degree kidnapping and armed criminal action. The charges stemmed from an Oct. 23 case in which the defendant held a woman against her will in his apartment on South Sergeant Avenue, threatened to kill her, choked her, hit her and kicked her with steel-toed boots for two hours and cut off her air supply with his boot to her throat until she passed out, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Commented
