Two defendants waived preliminary hearings this week in separate Joplin domestic assault cases and were ordered to stand trial.
• Jasmine M. Rios, 21, of Webb City, waived a hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on felony counts of first-degree burglary and second-degree domestic assault as well as misdemeanor counts of assault and property damage stemming from an incident April 9 at her former boyfriend's residence on South Grand Avenue in Joplin.
A probable-cause affidavit states that she went to the former boyfriend's home to drop off a child they had in common. She purportedly entered a bedroom where he and his current girlfriend were sleeping, pulled back their covers and began punching them in their faces. Another occupant of the house pulled her off them and removed her from the house, locking the door. But she broke out a window to get back in and punch the current girlfriend in the face again, breaking her glasses, according to the affidavit.
• Casey R. Purscelley, 30, of Joplin, waived a hearing the same day on counts of second-degree domestic assault and second-degree kidnapping related to a domestic disturbance Dec. 14, 2019, at the home of an ex-girlfriend in Joplin.
An affidavit states that Purscelley became upset with the ex-girlfriend when she refused to resume dating him and grabbed her by the ankle, causing her to fall to the floor. He then began choking her to the point she felt she was about to lose consciousness when a key fob in her pocket set off her car alarm and caused him to stop choking her and begin kicking her instead and demanding that she shut off the alarm, according to the affidavit.
Purscelley then allegedly took away her car keys and cellphone, threw her down on a couch, placed a pillow over her head and started punching the pillow. She told police that the assault lasted 15 to 20 minutes, during which she attempted to leave several times, but he kept preventing her.
Judge Joe Hensley set Rios' initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Dec. 2 and Purscelley's on Jan. 11.
