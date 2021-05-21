MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — Two defendants waived preliminary hearings Thursday in Lawrence County Circuit Court on felony assault charges.
Stephen P. Butts, 36, of Aurora, waived a hearing and was ordered to stand trial on counts of first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Associate Judge Scott Sifferman set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for June 14.
Butts is accused of assaulting the 35-year-old brother of his ex-wife, Abigail Butts, on Nov. 21 as the brother was helping her move out of the couple's residence in Aurora. A probable-cause affidavit states that he put a knife to the brother's neck and threatened to kill him if he did not leave, inflicting a slight cut in the process.
Ryan V. Hendrix, 24, of Pierce City, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of first-degree domestic assault, and the judge also set his initial appearance in a trial division on June 14.
Hendrix is accised of beating up his girlfriend Jan. 18 at a residence on Lawrence County Road 2150. The girlfriend was subsequently located in Jasper County with bite marks all over her body and a swollen and bruised face, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
She told a sheriff's deputy that Hendrix had beat her up and locked her in a bathroom before throwing her in a car, which he crashed in leaving the residence. She got out of the vehicle and tried to run at that point, but he caught up with her, pinned her to the ground and started hitting her again, she told the deputy.
