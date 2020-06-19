Three defendants waived preliminary hearings Thursday and were ordered to stand trial in separate felony assault cases pending in Jasper County Circuit Court.
• Rachel W. Mossman, 41, of Peculiar, waived a hearing on charges of second-degree assault of a special victim, vehicle tampering, resisting arrest and possession of burglary tools. Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set her initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Aug. 3.
Mossman is accused of spraying a police officer with bear repellent during a traffic stop June 29 of last year on West Seventh Street in Joplin. A probable-cause affidavit alleges that she then fled the scene in what proved to be a pickup truck that had been reported stolen in Independence.
Police also purportedly found a crowbar, angle grinder, chisel and hammer in bag inside the truck once she eventually stopped fleeing and was arrested in Cherokee County, Kansas.
• Roxi L. Roach-Mills, 39, of Carl Junction, waived a hearing on two counts of first-degree assault and single counts of stealing, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest stemming from an incident April 10 in Duquesne. The judge set her initial appearance in a trial division for July 27.
Roach-Mills was stopped by the Missouri State Highway Patrol near Lee's Summit and arrested after an incident in which she allegedly tore up the yard and fence of a homeowner in Duquesne with a Toyota Rav 4 before trying to run down the homeowner and a second victim with the vehicle and damaging the doorway of their residence in the process.
She then purportedly stole the second victim's pickup truck and fled the scene at a high speed, refusing to stop for a police officer who pursued her in a patrol car. The officer, who terminated the pursuit for public safety reasons, wrote in the affidavit that about 24 grams of methamphetamine were found inside the vehicle she left behind.
• Ethan H. Rea, 23, of Webb City, waived a hearing on a charge of second-degree domestic assault and was ordered to appear July 15 in a trial division of the court.
Rea is accused of shoving his girlfriend to the ground during an argument on March 25, 2019, causing her to strike her head and lose consciousness for several seconds. She later told an officer that he put his hands to her throat and choked her the previous day, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
