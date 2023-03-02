CARTHAGE, Mo. — An ordinance prohibiting the discharge of a firearm in the city limits, which was accidentally deleted from the Carthage city code in 2017, will likely be coming back after a second reading of a city ordinance at the March 14 City Council meeting.
Council members on Tuesday heard on first reading an amended city code that prohibits the firing of a weapon in the city, something that was illegal in the city before Jan. 1, 2017, and that city leaders believed was still prohibited until a recent request by a resident.
“An inquiry came from a business owner who wanted to install a shooting gallery in his business and wanted to know if there was anything in city code that would prevent him from adding on to his existing establishment,” Carthage police Chief Bill Hawkins told the council Tuesday.
"So that ordinance came to mind from back in my days in patrol,” Hawkins said. “I remember enforcing that ordinance on rare occasions. So when I did my research, I discovered that was no longer in the code. Then after doing some searching, we discovered in 2017 when the ordinance was changed it was just accidentally deleted from the current code.”
City Attorney Nate Dally said state lawmakers rewrote and updated the state’s criminal code in the 2016 Missouri legislative session, forcing cities to update their own municipal criminal codes at the same time.
Dally said the city received a blanket update to its municipal code from Municode, a company that digitizes city codes and helps maintain municipal websites, and reviewed it before adopting to fulfill the state’s requirement.
“So our unlawful-use ordinance before then was included in our code,” Dally said. “Now the state didn't have that, and when we adopted their blanket fix, it got rid of our unlawful-use ordinance.”
Hawkins said Carthage officers don’t see cases of discharging a weapon in the city often, so the fact that the ordinance was missing went unnoticed for six years.
“It certainly is not an ordinance that’s used very often, but obviously when the need arises it is certainly something we need to be able to utilize when the situation presents itself,” Hawkins said. “Honestly I don’t know when the last time that ordinance was necessary to be used. I think in general, I think the average citizen realizes that’s something they should not do anyway, so therefore it’s just not something that’s enforced very often because the average person doesn’t shoot a gun in their backyard.”
Exemptions
Council members talked about the 12 exceptions listed in the ordinance during Tuesday’s meeting.
Council member Tiffany Cossey proposed amending the exception allowing people to discharge a firearm in self-defense to add specific language allowing people to also defend other people from imminent danger.
“Since we mention self-defense, would it be prudent to just say, if people don’t know that self-defense includes the defense of self and others, to just spell it out?” Cossey said. I want people to know they have the right to discharge a firearm in self-defense or let’s say in defense of their family or someone else they may want to protect.”
Dally said he believed the state’s definition of self-defense also allowed for the defense of others, but he would check and send Cossey the wording of a proposed amendment for her to review and maybe make at the second reading of the ordinance.
Council member Brandi Ensor asked why slingshots and BB guns were listed among the items that could not be discharged in the city limits.
“It seems rather restrictive with slingshots and BB guns,” she said. “Those seem like child's toys. Can someone explain to me why those are in there?”
City administrator and former Police Chief Greg Dagnan said those are included to help police respond to incidents where people might be shooting something other than firearms at pests in their yard and might accidentally hit a neighbor’s home.
He said officers did not go out and try to catch children with BB guns. “But you wanted that ordinance in case something did happen. Then you could go out and say, hey, you can’t shoot a bow and arrow, you can’t shoot your BB gun in your neighbor’s yard.”
Member Alan Snow, chairman of the council’s Public Safety Committee, which recommended adopting the ordinance, said some slingshots and other weapons are as powerful as some firearms.
“It’s not the kids' toys, but it’s for all those types of weapons,” Snow said. “Because they really have technology and they have slingshots you can shoot through this wall with. It’s really for public safety.”
Commented
