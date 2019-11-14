NEVADA, Mo. — Vernon County deputies served search warrants Wednesday on three residences in or near Nevada, seizing undisclosed amounts of illegal drugs and arresting four suspects.
Sheriff Jason Mosher said the search warrants were served simultaneously at residences on Commercial and Atlantic streets in Nevada and at a third residence on Panama Road near Nevada.
Arrested in the operation were: Megan Howell, 28; Amanda Smith, 36; Stephanie Brock, 48; and James Pryor, 65.
Howell is facing three counts of possession of a controlled substance and was being held on a $5,000 bond. Smith was charged with tampering with evidence in a felony prosecution and also was being held on a $5,000 bond.
Brock was charged with possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a public nuisance. She remained in custody Thursday on a cash-only bond of $25,000. Pryor was charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and maintaining a public nuisance and remained in custody on a cash-only bond of $50,000.
The sheriff said additional charges could be filed once the results of the state crime lab's analysis of items seized are known.
