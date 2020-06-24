COLUMBUS, Kan. — A man and woman are being held on drug charges after the serving of a search warrant Wednesday afternoon at a residence north of Columbus.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Department seized undisclosed amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana, in addition to drug paraphernalia and a firearm, at 1103 N.W. Star Valley Road and arrested Sarah J. Stark, 37, who lives at the address, and Michael Barton, 44, of West Mineral.
They were being held at the Cherokee County Jail on charges of possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a firearm.
