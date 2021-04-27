COLUMBUS, Kan. — A Galena man is facing felony drug charges after Cherokee County deputies found methamphetamine hidden inside a vehicle he was driving.
Carlos B. Gandy, a 35-year-old man on parole from Missouri with prior convictions for robbery and stealing, was arrested after a traffic stop Saturday afternoon near the Galena city limits, according to a news release from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department.
Gandy's vehicle was searched and an undisclosed amount of meth discovered when a drug-sniffing dog alerted on the vehicle, the sheriff's office said. Gandy was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, driving with a revoked license and having no proof of insurance.
