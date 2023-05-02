The driver of a stolen Ford F-650 truck pulling a trailer loaded with excavating equipment tried to flee when Jasper County sheriff's deputies attempted to stop him early Tuesday morning on Gum Road.
The Jasper County sheriff's office said in a news release that Douglas Garver, 44, of Oronogo, turned abruptly onto County Road 105, jumped out while the truck was still moving and tried to get away on foot. But he was caught after a short chase.
The truck, trailer and its entire load proved to have been reported stolen a few hours earlier in Nevada, Missouri, the sheriff's office said.
Garver, who was charged with felony counts of vehicle tampering and receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, remained in custody later in the day with his bond set at $15,000, with a $2,500 cash requirement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.