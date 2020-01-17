NEOSHO, Mo. — Four people are facing felony drug charges as a result of a search warrant served Tuesday by Newton County sheriff's deputies on a residence in Neosho.
The sheriff's office announced in a news release Friday that an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a sawed-off shotgun and pistol were seized in the search of a residence at 832 Baxter St.
Matthew K. Woodall, 33, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of an illegal weapon. Three others — Ashlee R. Sherrick, 30; Patrick D. Henry, 39; and Nathan D. Henslee, 41 — were charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.
A fifth suspect was taken into custody on some outstanding warrants.
