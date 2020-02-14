Following a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court, a judge ordered a Diamond man to stand trial on a vehicular assault charge.
Associate Judge Joe Hensley decided at the conclusion of the hearing that there was probable cause for Robert M. Nevels, 31, to stand trial on a count of second-degree assault. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for March 9.
The charge stems from an arrest Sept. 26 following a shoplifting incident at the Dollar Tree store at 426 S. Range Line Road in Joplin.
An affidavit filed in the case states that Nevels tried to run down a store employee with a van when the employee tried to stop him from leaving the business without paying for $50 worth of merchandise.
