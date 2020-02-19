SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal grand jury indicted a Diamond man Wednesday on counts of sexual exploitation of a minor to produce child pornography and using the internet to engage a minor in sexual activity,
Terry L. Miksell, 63, was charged in a two-count indictment handed up in U.S. District Court in Springfield. The indictment replaces a criminal complaint filed with the court Jan. 28.
An affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint states that Facebook provided tips to local and federal authorities in September regarding sexually explicit messages and images allegedly being exchanged between Miksell and a 16-year-old girl. In Facebook Messenger chats, the defendant purportedly asked the girl to send him sexually explicit images and videos of herself.
According to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office in Springfield, the girl told investigators with the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force and the Homeland Security Investigations division of Immigration and Customs Enforcement that she had complied with his request. That information led to the execution of a search warrant Jan. 16 at Miksell's residence and seizure of various devices, including a cellphone that contained a pornographic video of the girl, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
