A Joplin man is facing two felony weapon charges after an altercation Monday morning in the 1200 block of South Sergeant Avenue.
Kody A Pearish, 27, was taken into custody near the scene of the shooting and charged with unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon.
Police Capt. Nick Jimenez said officers responding to a reported disturbance at 12th Street and Sergeant Avenue arrested Pearish after learning that he had fired a gun into the ground during a dispute with another man. No one was injured in the incident, according to Jimenez.
