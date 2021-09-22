More than a dozen dogs have been removed from an Oronogo household and turned over to a local animal shelter.
The Jasper County Sheriff's Department and the Oronogo Police Department on Tuesday were called to a residence on the 200 block of Victor Street, where the owner of 18 dogs voluntarily released ownership of them.
The owner agreed to release the dogs after six people, including a law enforcement officer, had been bitten by them, according to a release from Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser. Eight other dogs had been released by the owner about a month prior, the sheriff said.
The animals were taken to the Joplin Humane Society, where they will be examined and made available for adoption.
