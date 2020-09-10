The Jasper County prosecutor's office has dismissed a felony domestic assault charge that a Joplin man was facing, citing his victim's unwillingness to pursue prosecution of the matter.
A charge of first-degree domestic assault that Joseph M. Wright, 31, incurred after a traffic accident May 31 in Webb City was dismissed at a hearing Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charge stated that a police officer responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash found Wright standing over his girlfriend at the scene and screaming at her. The affidavit states that the officer had just been in contact with the couple near the Fourth and Oronogo streets intersection in Webb City where Wright had been cursing his girlfriend and acting in a threatening manner.
After the officer separated the two, she told the officer that the had continued arguing in the vehicle as she was driving and that Wright had reached over and grabbed the steering wheel, forcing the vehicle off the roadway and into a tree. The girlfriend purportedly hurt her arm and lost consciousness briefly when her head struck the windshield.
