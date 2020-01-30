The Jasper County prosecutor's office Thursday dismissed domestic assault charges that a Joplin man was facing in a case of an attack on his wife and their female roommate.
Robert M. Nevels, 31, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on felony counts of second-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault. The prosecutor's office dismissed the charges in lieu of a hearing, citing an unwillingness of the two victims to pursue prosecution of the matter.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges alleged that Nevels assaulted the two women Nov. 15 at their residence in Joplin. The document asserted that he broke a broomstick in half and held part of it to the throat of one of the women while making statements about wanting to kill her. He also allegedly threw a cup of hot coffee at one of them before cutting her hand with a knife.
The defendant still faces a second-degree assault charge from an arrest after a shoplifting incident Sept. 26 at the Dollar Tree store at 426 S. Range Line Road. An affidavit filed in that case states he tried to run down a store employee with a van when the employee tried to stop him from leaving without paying for $50 worth of merchandise.
