The Jasper County prosecutor's office has filed felony domestic assault charges on a Joplin man in connection with an incident Friday at a residence in the 100 block of South Byers Avenue.
Gregory J. Abbott, 42, was charged with third-degree domestic assault and violating a protection order obtained by his ex-girlfriend, Kimberly A. Copher, 38.
Joplin police Capt. Will Davis said the victim's brother reported that Abbott came to his sister's residence and beat her up. Davis said Copher declined medical attention.
