A judge sentenced a Carthage man to 120 days of shock incarceration Monday in a domestic assault case in which he had pleaded guilty and received a suspended imposition of sentence in December
Jasper County Circuit Judge Gayle Crane ordered Jack C. Petty, 33, to serve the shock time in the Missouri Department of Corrections on a conviction for second-degree domestic assault.
The conviction pertains to an assault of his sister on June 15, 2018. A probable-cause affidavit states that he grabbed her by the throat and choked her during an argument, and their grandmother had to hit his arm several times to get him to stop.
The judge had ordered Petty to complete a local treatment court program when he pleaded guilty Dec. 9 and received a suspended imposition of sentence. Court records show that a citation was issued for failure to abide by the court's orders at that time, leading to the judge's decision to assess some shock prison time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.