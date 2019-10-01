A Joplin man is facing two felony counts in connection with an assault of his girlfriend Monday night at a residence in the 1400 block of South Sergeant Avenue.
Police Capt. Nick Jimenez said Stephanie R. Lopez, 38, was taken by ambulance to a Joplin hospital after the assault. Jimenez said Lopez's boyfriend allegedly hit her in the head with a lamp.
Officers located the boyfriend, Matthew A. Manos, 39, at another residence and arrested him. The Jasper County prosecutor's office charged Manos on Tuesday with second-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.