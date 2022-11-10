Joplin police purportedly found 16 grams of methamphetamine and some drug paraphernalia in the possession of a 42-year-old woman stopped early Tuesday morning for driving a vehicle with the wrong license plates.
Brandi L. Marts was stopped at 4:13 a.m. near the intersection of 26th Street and Village Court.
Sgt. Jason Stump said an odor of marijuana coming from her vehicle and the arrest of Marts on some outstanding warrants led to the discovery of the meth and paraphernalia in her purse. She was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.
