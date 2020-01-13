A Tulsa man was charged with driving while intoxicated after he hit a Joplin police car that was parked at a traffic stop Saturday night on Interstate 44 in Joplin, according to a news release from the Joplin Police Department.
Andrew Silcott, 33, was arrested with the assistance of the Newton County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving while intoxicated.
The release stated that a Joplin officer had stopped another vehicle at 8:44 p.m. Saturday on westbound I-44 when Silcott’s vehicle struck the officer’s car and then left.
The officer gave a description of Silcott’s vehicle, which was later found. Both vehicles involved in the crash sustained heavy damage, according to the news release.
