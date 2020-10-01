A Jane man who attempted to flee from a Joplin officer during a traffic stop Wednesday night was injured when he crashed what turned out to be a stolen vehicle.

Daniel T. Craig, 25, was charged with driving while intoxicated, felony resisting arrest, tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree, driving with no headlights, careless driving and driving while his license was suspended.

He was taken to a local hospital after the crash and to the Joplin City Jail after receiving treatment.

Joplin police said the officer attempted to make the traffic stop at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday near 26th Street and Range Line Road. During the pursuit, Craig crashed into a parked vehicle near 13th Street and Rex Avenue. The vehicle the suspect was driving rolled over during the crash and came to rest against a nearby building.

The vehicle was determined to have been stolen from the Candlewood Suites Hotel parking lot, according to police.

Tags