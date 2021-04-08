NEVADA, Mo. — Vernon County authorities continued searching for a suspect Thursday who escaped on foot after crashing into a tree during a pursuit Wednesday southeast of Nevada.
Sheriff Jason Mosher said Joshua Hallam, 38, of Nevada, was being sought on charges of resisting arrest and driving while revoked. The pursuit down Veterans Road ended in a fiery crash of the vehicle when Hallam drove through a field at the end of the road and into some woods. The vehicle purportedly caught on fire when it hit a tree.
Mosher said the pursuit began when deputies spotted a Chevrolet Suburban that had been reported stolen March 1 leaving a gas station in Nevada and tried to stop the driver.
