A Joplin man pleaded guilty Monday to property damage and assault charges related to a police pursuit a year ago in Webb City.
Donald R. Hignite, 32, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to counts of first-degree property damage, second-degree assault of a special victim and resisting arrest in a plea agreement limiting the prison time he might receive to no more than five years. Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson ordered a sentencing assessment report and set the defendant's sentencing hearing for June 15.
Hignite led police on a pursuit on April 9, 2019, when an officer tried to stop him for a traffic violation at MacArthur Drive and Rose Avenue in Webb City. The chase proceeded out into the county, where Hignite stopped his truck on Route JJ, put it in reverse and rammed a police officer's patrol car.
A probable-cause affidavit states that he caused $750 damage to the patrol car. The officer stopped pursuing Hignite at that point, but he eventually was taken into custody by officers in Baxter Springs, Kansas, through the use of tire spike strips.
The affidavit suggests that Hignite might have fled police because his driver's license was revoked at the time.
