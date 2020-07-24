A California man was killed and an Oronogo man injured in a one-vehicle crash at 11:32 p.m. Thursday on Thorn Road, 2 miles west of Jasper in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The driver, David J. Cahill, 34, of Spring Valley, California, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck by the Jasper County coroner, the patrol said. His passenger, Mark A. Frazier, 37, of Oronogo, was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries, the patrol said.
Their eastbound truck ran off the road on a curve and struck a tree, the patrol said.
