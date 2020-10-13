A Nevada man was killed and his passenger seriously injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 4:30 p.m. Monday on Interstate 49, 5 miles north of Nevada in Vernon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Andrew I. Jeffery, 28, was taken to the Nevada Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the patrol said. His passenger, Maggie R. Brown, 28, of Pleasant Hope, was taken to the same hospital with serious injuries.
Jeffery was driving a southbound Ford Mustang at a high speed when he lost control of the car. The car skidded off the roadway and across the median, vaulting over the northbound lanes and striking the ditch on the east side of I-49, the patrol said. The car then rolled several times, throwing Jeffery from the vehicle, the patrol said.
