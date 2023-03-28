A Seneca woman charged in the 2021 crash that killed a rural Joplin man has been arrested and is now being held in custody without bond pending a hearing next week.
Jessica Oliver, 31, appeared Tuesday in Newton County Circuit Court in Neosho after Associate Judge Christine Rhoades issued a warrant for her arrest Friday in a docket entry in which the judge said she found Oliver to be a danger to the community.
Oliver was charged Thursday with a felony charge of driving while intoxicated and causing the death of Ilyas Jabbar Qawishabazz Sr., 55, on Aug. 10, 2021.
He was pronounced dead by a Newton County deputy coroner at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Missouri Highway 43 at Kapok Drive, just a few miles north of Seneca. Though the Missouri State Highway Patrol worked the crash when it occurred, the man's fiancee, Elizabeth Skow, said she could not obtain any information regarding the status of the crash investigation from the patrol for 17 months.
She said she only recently was told by the patrol that the case had become sidetracked because of personnel changes and then overlooked, but that the case now was being pursued. It was not long after she received that word that the charges were filed.
Oliver was listed in the patrol's initial report as the driver of the car that struck the Qawishabazz vehicle.
The Newton County judge scheduled a bond hearing for Oliver for Tuesday, April 4.
Oliver had not yet been taken into custody on that charge when it was filed Thursday.
However, online court records show that Oliver also is charged in Jasper County with probation violation in a 2018 case in which she pleaded guilty to a charge of fraudulent use of a debit card.
In that case, she was granted a three-year suspended prison sentence and placed on probation.
Neither Jasper or Newton county court records list an attorney who could be contacted for comment on behalf of Oliver. The Newton County docket entry states that she appeared Tuesday without an attorney.
