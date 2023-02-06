A woman who fled a traffic stop Saturday night in Joplin has been charged with driving while intoxicated, child endangerment and assaulting two police officers, among other charges.
Calyn R. Mazur, 25, of Quapaw, Oklahoma, was taken into custody after a pursuit that began near 32nd Street and McClelland Boulevard and ended with her arrest off Interstate 44.
Capt. William Davis said an officer who first stopped Mazur asked her to step out of the vehicle when he noticed her speech was slurred and her eyes watery. But she refused to get out and then backed into his patrol car with the officer barely managing to hang on to her vehicle. She then fled when the officer let go.
During the pursuit that followed, Mazur swerved at another officer who was attempting to set out tire deflaters to stop her. The chase went west on Interstate 44 before she finally stopped and was taken into custody.
Davis said Mazur had two children in the vehicle with her at the time, leading to two felony counts of child endangerment in addition to two counts of third-degree assault on a special victim, driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, careless driving and an equipment violation.
