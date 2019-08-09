The Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team announced in a news release Friday that its agents served three search warrants at addresses in Joplin and Duquesne, seizing heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and taking two suspects into custody.
The news release said the warrants were served with the assistance of a Joplin Police Department special weapons and tactics team and Duquesne police. The first search was conducted at 3512 E. 13th St. in Duquesne and the other two at 1305 S. Missouri Ave. and 1121 W. Fifth St. in Joplin.
The news release said the searches were the result of separate drug enforcement investigations.
A child was taken into protective custody during the search at one of the addresses. The names of the suspects arrested and other details were being withheld pending the filing of charges.
