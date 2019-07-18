The Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team seized about 200 grams of methamphetamine and $20,000 in suspected drug-dealing proceeds when their agents served a search warrant Thursday at a residence on Highway 43 south of Joplin.
Detectives served the warrant at 6855 Highway 43 with the assistance of a special response team of the Newton County Sheriff's Department and arrested two men, according to a news release issued by the enforcement team.
Charges for distribution of a controlled substance were being sought against the occupant of the residence, Mark E. Burdge, 49. The other man, Timothy Lemons, was taken into custody on Joplin city warrants. A child found in the home was taken into protective custody and turned over to the Children's Division of the Missouri Department of Social Services, according to the news release.
The drug enforcement team estimated the street value of the methamphetamine seized at $20,000.
The team served a search warrant on the same residence May 9 of last year and seized 86 grams of meth and 19 guns, four of which had been reported stolen. Narcotics officers also recovered in the 2018 search a four-wheeler, two motorcycles, four trailers, two chain saws and two backpack blowers that either had been reported stolen or were believed to have been stolen property.
Charges of trafficking in drugs, unlawful possession of a firearm and stealing remain pending against Burdge in Newton County Circuit Court connection with the arrest a year ago.
