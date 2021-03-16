The Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team concluded a monthlong investigation Monday with seizures of methamphetamine at some storage units in Webb City and at a residence in Joplin, arresting two suspects in the process.
Investigators with the team served a search warrant on storage units at 1504 S. Madison St. in Webb City, arresting Dustin A. Teeter, 42, and Juanita M. Freel, 29, both of Joplin.
A news release said 42 grams of meth and a gun were seized at the storage units. A second search warrant served on Teeter's residence at 311 S. Travis Acres, Unit B, allegedly turned up another 112 grams of meth.
Teeter was charged with second-degree trafficking in drugs and unlawful possession of a firearm and was being held on a cash-only bond of $25,000.
Freel, who was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, was being held on a cash or surety bond of $25,000.
