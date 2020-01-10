The Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team seized 8 ounces of suspected methamphetamine while serving a search warrant Friday on an apartment in the 1000 block of South Connecticut Avenue in Joplin.
Charges are being sought against four of five adults located in the apartment at the time, according to ODET Commander Chad Allison.
Allison said in a news release that a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute was being sought on Jamal Thomas, 40, who was arrested on an outstanding warrant, along with a 40-year-old woman and two other adults. The names of the other suspects were being withheld.
