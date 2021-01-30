The Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team served a search warrant Thursday on a residence near Carthage, arresting three people on warrants and drug-related charges.
The warrant was served by ODET members at 13189 Cimmaron Road with the assistance of a special weapons and tactics team from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department. What was seized during the raid was not disclosed in a news release from the task force.
The release said Freddie McAnally, 43, was taken into custody on outstanding state and federal warrants and charged with additional counts of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. A second suspect arrested, Christy Brand, 43, also was charged with possession of a controlled substance. The 54-year-old owner of the property was arrested on suspicion of harboring a fugitive, according to the news release, but court records do not show that the charge has actually been filed.
