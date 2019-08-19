RIVERTON, Kan. — Cherokee County sheriff's deputies served a search warrant Monday afternoon at an address in Riverton, seizing undisclosed amounts of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana, arresting two occupants and removing four children from the home.
Sheriff David Groves said in a news release that Donald R. Skinner, 38, and Kimberly Vanauker, 28, were taken into custody during the search of their residence at 6924 S.E. 72nd Terrace. The sheriff said the two are facing charges of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia as well as aggravated child endangerment, animal neglect and harboring a pit bull.
Four children under 8 years old were removed from the home because of unsanitary and potentially dangerous living conditions, according to the sheriff.
Skinner and Vanauker were being held at the Cherokee County Jail on bonds of $16,500 each.
