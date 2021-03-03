PINEVILLE, Mo. — A Noel man received a suspended sentence and probation when he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of driving while intoxicated in a fatal accident.
Sheldon L. Russell, 24, pleaded guilty Wednesday in McDonald County Circuit Court to driving while intoxicated resulting in serious injury to another in a plea agreement calling for the suspended sentence. He had been charged with the more serious felony offense of drunken driving in an accident resulting in the death of another.
Arkansas resident Anna M. Williams, 22, died in the May 4, 2019, crash on Missouri Highway 90 near Brush Creek Road in McDonald County.
Williams was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Russell that overturned in the single-vehicle wreck and landed on its top. She was thrown from the vehicle.
A state trooper testified in September 2019 that he made contact with Russell both at the scene of the crash, where he was unable to elicit a response from him, and later at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, Arkansas, where the defendant declined to make any statement about what happened and refused to allow his blood to be drawn for testing of blood alcohol content.
A firefighter purportedly reported seeing Russell hanging partly out the driver's side door of the vehicle when she arrived at the scene ahead of the state trooper. But he was out of the vehicle by the time the officer got there.
Judge John LePage accepted the plea deal at Wednesday's hearing and assessed Russell five years for the conviction, with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation instead for five years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.