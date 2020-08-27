A Duquesne man waived a preliminary hearing this week on a felony child abuse charge and was ordered to stand trial.
Scott A. Drake, 38, waived the hearing Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set Drake's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Sept. 14.
The defendant allegedly abused his son during a visit in October. The boy's mother noticed marks on his neck after the visit, but the boy told her they were from incidental contact in a basketball game, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The mother received a tip from a witness a couple of weeks later in November that her son's father actually had grabbed him by the throat, leaving the marks, according to the affidavit. The mother confronted her son again, and he told her that his father got upset with him over a bowl not having been washed and grabbed him by the neck.
When she asked him why he did not tell her the truth sooner, the boy told her that his father had threatened to kill himself if he told her, according to the affidavit.
