A 20-year-old defendant from Duquesne received a suspended imposition of sentence Monday in a street robbery case and was placed on supervised probation for five years.
Caleb B. Carvin pleaded guilty Dec. 15 in Jasper County Circuit Court to felony counts of second-degree robbery and leaving the scene of an vehicle crash in a plea agreement entailing a promise that the state would recommend that he receive a suspended imposition of sentence.
Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the bargain at Carvin's sentencing hearing Monday and placed him on supervised probation for five years. Second-degree robbery carries a punishment range of five to 15 years, and leaving the scene up to four years in prison.
The convictions pertained to an incident Dec. 1, 2021, when Carvin arranged to meet Esmahely Rodas in the 3500 block of North Range Line Road concerning an iPhone that Rodas had for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
Carvin asked to see the phone and then tried to drive off with it without paying Rodas, according to a probable-cause affidavit. Rodas held on to Carvin's car door long enough to wrest the phone away from him, according to the affidavit.
However, Carvin and an unknown male accomplice in his company then came back, pulled the victim from his vehicle and assaulted him before leaving with the phone.
Rodas managed to pull the temporary license tag off their vehicle as they were fleeing, prompting the pair to return to the scene again to take the tag back to prevent the victim from turning it over to police. But as they got out of their car, Carvin failed to put the vehicle in park and it rolled forward, striking a woman's Chevrolet Camaro and causing $3,500 worth of damage.
Carvin was identified and arrested two weeks later. Rodas suffered a black eye, swollen cheek and various cuts and abrasions, according to the affidavit.
