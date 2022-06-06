A Duquesne father's conviction for domestic assault in what had been a felony child abuse case was dismissed Monday in light of the defendant's completion of a local treatment court program.
Scotty A. Drake, 40, had pleaded guilty Sept. 16, 2020, to an amended count of second-degree domestic assault in connection with alleged abuse of his son Oct. 19, 2019, in a plea agreement requiring that he enter treatment court.
The plea agreement allowed for the possibility the case could be dismissed if Drake completed the program.
The initial charge of child abuse was based on an allegation that he got upset with his son for failing to wash a bowl and grabbed him by the throat, leaving marks on his neck.
