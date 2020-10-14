The Jasper County coroner has ruled the death of a man in a Monday house fire in Duquesne a suicide.
Firefighters responding to a 9:32 a.m. report of a fire at 4102 E. 10th St. discovered the body of Cory Green, 36, in a living room of the duplex where he resided.
Duenweg, Webb City and Joplin fire departments responded to the call. The fire was brought under control and extinguished by 9:41 a.m. with just minor structural damage to the duplex but heavy smoke produced by the blaze, according to firefighters.
Duquesne police Sgt. Jonathan White said Green, who suffered burns to his body and was found with soot in his mouth and throat, left a video at the scene in which he stated an intention to burn his house down. Investigators detected accelerant on his body and pants, contributing to their belief that he apparently set himself on fire.
An autopsy conducted Monday in Ozark supported that finding, leading to Coroner Rob Chappel's decision to rule the death a suicide from smoke inhalation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.