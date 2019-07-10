An Eagle Rock man was killed in a motorcycle-car collision about 3 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 86 in Eagle Rock in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Dylan E. Welker, 21, driver of a westbound motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the accident scene.
According to the patrol, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jamie N. Merchant, 44, of Berryville, Arkansas, attempted to make a turn, and the front of his vehicle was struck by the Welker motorcycle.
• A Reeds Spring woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash at 8:35 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 44, about 3 miles west of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, according to the state patrol.
Catherine Hevelone, 73, was taken to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with minor injuries.
The patrol reported that she was eastbound when her vehicle ran off the highway, and hit a fence and a tree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.