A 21-year-old man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 11:02 a.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 37 at Cassville in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Bryson J. Wilderbuer, of Eagle Rock, was taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries.
Wilderbuer was driving a southbound pickup truck and attempting to turn left when his truck was struck in the rear by an emergency vehicle that was trying to pass him on the right, the patrol said. Tristan M. Royster, 27, of Springfield, who was driving the emergency vehicle, had its emergency equipment activated at the time, the patrol said.
