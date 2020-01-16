A 21-year-old Joplin man reported being robbed of his cellphone Wednesday morning by a man who assaulted him in Cunningham Park.
Ryan M. Villamaria told police that he was mugged about 3:15 a.m. in the park at 26th Street and Maiden Lane by a man he did not know. The man hit him in the face and took his phone.
Police Cpl. Ben Cooper said the incident remained under investigation Thursday without an arrest having been made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.