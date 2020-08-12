A Carl Junction woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 171 at Airport Drive in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Sharon S. Link, 58, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
She was driving an eastbound car when an eastbound pickup truck driven by Rex W. Mills, 40, of Frontenac, Kansas, ran into her from behind, the patrol said.
• Three of the drivers in a four-vehicle accident were injured at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 44 at Halltown in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
James A. Taylor, 40, of Sedalia, was taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield with moderate injuries. Rebecca D. Porter, 60, of Mount Vernon, was taken to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with minor injuries. Donald J. Staples, 60, of Hutchinson, Kansas, declined treatment for minor injuries, the patrol said.
Porter's vehicle had stopped in the westbound lanes of I-44 and Staples' westbound semitruck was slowing when Taylor's semitruck ran into Staples' trailer from behind and then hit a third semitruck operated by Leonel Miranda, 51, of Bolingbrook, Illinois, the patrol said.
• Two Verona residents were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 60, about 3 miles west of Monett in Barry County, the state patrol said.
Driver Dennis K. Jellison, 57, and passenger Leroy E. Masten, 47, were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Aurora with moderate injuries.
Their eastbound vehicle collided with a northbound vehicle driven by a 15-year-old boy from Fairview when the juvenile failed to yield the right of way, the patrol said.
• Two Noel residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 90, about 4 miles east of Noel in McDonald County, according to the state patrol.
One of the drivers, Matthew W. Rash, 30, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Neosho Hospital with minor injuries. The other driver, James S. Kittrell, 48, declined medical treatment for minor injuries at the scene.
Rash was driving a westbound car that slid across the centerline and struck Kittrell's eastbound vehicle, the patrol said.
