Five Springfield residents were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 8:35 a.m. Monday on Route V at Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A van driven by Betty K. Austin, 76, of Springfield, ran off the road and struck an embankment, the patrol said.
Four passengers in the van — Caleb Denny, 11; Corey Denny, 9; Jordan Denny, 9; and Tristan Zachary, 12 — were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield. A fifth passenger, Demarqus Deaner, 10, was taken to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. Injuries were described as minor.
• A Washburn man suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash at 9:20 p.m. Sunday at Fletcher Ridge Road and Oak Ridge Road, 10 miles west of Washburn in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
Keith W. Wiltgen, 37, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
Wiltgen was driving a westbound pickup truck that ran off the road and struck a fence, the patrol said.
• Two Jasper residents were injured in the collision of a motorcycle and car at 9:55 a.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway 86, about 3 miles west of Neosho in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
The operator of the motorcycle, Brett O. Hill, 38, and his passenger, Darcie M. Hill, 16, were taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Their eastbound motorcycle crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck a westbound car driven by Thomas D. Smith, 25, of Carthage, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.