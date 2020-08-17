Two Mount Vernon residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 2:10 p.m. Sunday on Lawrence County Road 1032, 2 miles east of La Russell, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Robert T. Janes, 64, and his passenger, Anthony D. Janes, 60, both were taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with minor injuries, the patrol said.
The patrol said the southbound Janes vehicle was hit from behind by a vehicle driven by John P. Jester, 55, of La Russell.
• Two adults and three children were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 11:35 a.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway 126 in Barton County, 6 miles east of Pittsburg, Kansas, the highway patrol reported.
Both drivers, Jerry L. Rowell, 50, of Lamar, and Amanda L. Chase, 33, of Pittsburg, and three children in Chase's vehicle, aged 11, 13 and 16, all were taken by ambulance to Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg with minor to moderate injuries, the patrol said.
The patrol said Rowell's westbound vehicle made a wide right turn, crossed the center line and hit Chase's eastbound vehicle head-on.
• A man from Golden was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 10:20 a.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 86, 2 miles east of Golden in Barry County, the highway patrol reported.
Laroy J. Johnston, 84, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas, with moderate injuries, the patrol said.
The patrol said Johnston's eastbound vehicle ran off the road and overturned.
