A resident of Sulphur Springs, Arkansas, was injured in a motorcycle crash at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Route EE and Highway 59 in Lanagan in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
James L. Thurber, 38, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Bella Vista, Arkansas, with moderate injuries.
The patrol said Thurber's westbound motorcycle overturned as it was making a left turn.
• A Washburn woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 2 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 76, a mile west of Rocky Comfort in McDonald County, the highway patrol reported.
Cheryl Stogdill, 66, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Cassville with minor injuries.
The patrol said Stogdill's westbound vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree.
• Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 5:30 a.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 76 in Barry County, just north of Ridgely, the patrol reported.
Jacob Stephens, 20, of Washburn, was taken by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital in Cassville with minor injuries. Charles L. Wells, 69, of Exeter, was taken by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with serious injuries.
The patrol said Wells' eastbound vehicle pulled into the path of Stephens' vehicle.
• Two residents of Liberal were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday on Northwest 120th Lane in Barton County, half a mile north of Liberal, the patrol reported.
Blake M. Amberson, 17, and an unnamed 16-year-old were taken by private vehicle to Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar with minor injuries. They were passengers in a vehicle driven by a second unnamed 16-year-old resident of Lamar, who was uninjured, the patrol said.
The patrol said the northbound vehicle ran off the road and overturned.
• Two Joplin residents were injured in a motorcycle crash on South Jefferson Avenue near Joplin in Jasper County, the highway patrol reported.
Jim Ebbs, 54, and a 10-year-old girl were taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital in Joplin with minor to moderate injuries.
The patrol said Ebbs' southbound motorcycle overturned and began sliding in the road.
