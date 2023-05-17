NEVADA, Mo. — An El Dorado Springs man pleaded guilty this month to a vehicle theft charge in a plea deal sending him to prison for four years while dismissing some more serious robbery charges that he was facing.
Thomas J. Toothaker, 39, pleaded guilty May 2 in Vernon County Circuit Court to stealing a pickup truck and was sentenced to the prison term by Judge David Munton.
The conviction pertains to a pickup truck Toothaker stole Nov. 28 from a residence on South 1200 Road in Vernon County. A probable-cause affidavit states that the theft was caught on video, and that the defendant was recognized and identified by an eyewitness.
Toothaker was not charged with theft of the vehicle until after he purportedly returned to the victim's home Dec. 21, pointed a handgun at his head and told him: "Don't send me back to prison. I didn't steal your truck. I should just kill you now."
The defendant then purportedly left taking the victim's wallet containing cash and credit cards and two cellphones with him. A search warrant served on his property the following day by Vernon County deputies with the assistance of El Dorado police turned up a handgun believed to have been used in the robbery and some property that had been taken from the victim in the theft of his truck, according to two probable-cause affidavits.
The charges dismissed by his plea agreement included first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a second count of stealing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.