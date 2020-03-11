SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal judge this week sentenced an El Dorado Springs man to 12 years in prison in a conspiracy to peddle methamphetamine in exchange for food stamps.
At a sentencing hearing Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Springfield, Judge M. Douglas Harpool ordered that Bobby G. Johnson Jr., 54, serve the term without parole.
Johnson had pleaded guilty July 18 to counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. A co-defendant, Melanie A. Person, 53, of Milo, pleaded guilty Oct. 1 and is scheduled to be sentenced April 30.
The U.S. attorney's office in Springfield said in a news release Wednesday that Johnson and Person admitted to accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in the form of electronic benefit transfer cards with personal identification numbers in exchange for methamphetamine.
Vernon County sheriff's deputies served a search warrant at Person's home on Aug. 7, 2018, and found 17 bags of meth and a 9 mm pistol in a bedroom dresser, a rifle in the same bedroom's closet and another bag containing meth in a second dresser in the room. In a second bedroom, they found another rifle and about 750 rounds of ammunition. The total amount of meth seized was 16.65 grams, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
They also found four food stamp program EBT cards in Person's purse. One of those had been issued to Johnson and the other three to other people. She also had receipts in the purse from transactions completed using two other EBT cards. Many of the transactions were conducted at Walmart stores in Nevada and Raymore.
The U.S. attorney's office said three of the people to whom the EBT cards had been issued admitted to investigators that they had given Person the cards and their PINs in exchange for meth.
